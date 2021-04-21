Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for ONEOK, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for ONEOK in a report issued on Sunday, April 18th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ONEOK’s FY2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

NYSE OKE opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.63. ONEOK has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $52.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ONEOK by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 809,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 115,922 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $802,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

