Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Highwoods Properties, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Highwoods Properties in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.92. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $45.89. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

