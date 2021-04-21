Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Eagle Materials in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

EXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.10.

NYSE:EXP opened at $139.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.02. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $144.78.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $3,892,060.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,424.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,093 shares of company stock worth $17,242,848 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

