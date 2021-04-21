Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gildan Activewear in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$899.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$784.21 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.25.

Shares of GIL stock opened at C$41.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$16.91 and a 1 year high of C$42.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.99.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

