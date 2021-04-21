QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.61. QIAGEN posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow QIAGEN.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $571.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on QGEN. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in QIAGEN by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

QGEN traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.80. The company had a trading volume of 551,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,417. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. QIAGEN has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $59.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QIAGEN (QGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.