Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,488 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,795,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $52,215,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $31,324,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Quanta Services by 320.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 354,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 270,253 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services stock opened at $93.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $96.49.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

In other news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 52,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $4,261,318.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,668,158.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $200,785.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,330.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

