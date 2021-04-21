QunQun Price Hits $0.0068 on Top Exchanges (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and $562,605.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00067498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00094530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.34 or 0.00671543 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,347.12 or 0.08012470 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00049819 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

