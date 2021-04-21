Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,910 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 11,211 shares.The stock last traded at $11.93 and had previously closed at $12.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.12.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.