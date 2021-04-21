RAMP Price Tops $0.58 (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001039 BTC on exchanges. RAMP has a total market cap of $167.60 million and $29.46 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00069067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00094897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.70 or 0.00678713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00049481 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,891.71 or 0.06920041 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,800,366 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

