Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) Plans Dividend of GBX 47

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RAT opened at GBX 1,794 ($23.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 37.84. Rathbone Brothers has a one year low of GBX 1,344 ($17.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,874 ($24.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,717.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,585.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RAT shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,904.14 ($24.88).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

