Raymond James Analysts Give K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) a C$10.00 Price Target

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) has been given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.

KNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial set a C$12.25 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.35.

CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.74.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

