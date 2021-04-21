Raymond James Cuts United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Price Target to $8.00

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Insurance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get United Insurance alerts:

Shares of United Insurance stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84. United Insurance has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.06). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Insurance will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

In related news, Director Patrick Maroney purchased 6,700 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,936. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Poitevint II purchased 25,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $187,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 32,780 shares of company stock valued at $244,392. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Insurance by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 164,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of United Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.