Raymond James Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) – Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a research note issued on Sunday, April 18th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Village Farms International from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $846.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.76 and a beta of 4.02.

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Village Farms International by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Village Farms International by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

