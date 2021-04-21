Raze Network Price Reaches $0.89 (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 21st. Raze Network has a market cap of $13.50 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00064547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.44 or 0.00276720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.70 or 0.01025120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.64 or 0.00676458 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00024471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,110.31 or 1.00042881 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

