Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter Sells 4,000 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $24,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $24,160.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $25,600.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $25,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $22,120.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $22,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $85,680.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $85,080.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $26,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $26,080.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $25,960.00.

RDI stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.14. 33,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. Reading International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.03.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 57.16%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reading International stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 0.06% of Reading International as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

