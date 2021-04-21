Realio Network (RIO) Hits Market Cap of $12.55 Million

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00003402 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Realio Network has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. Realio Network has a market cap of $12.55 million and approximately $390,773.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Realio Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00062168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.83 or 0.00275603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.02 or 0.01023578 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00024892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.40 or 0.00662903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,973.42 or 0.99636317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.