Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Independent Bank (INDB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ: INDB) in the last few weeks:
4/19/2021 – Independent Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
4/16/2021 – Independent Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.
4/8/2021 – Independent Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
4/7/2021 – Independent Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.
3/30/2021 – Independent Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. "
INDB traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.65. 8,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $99.85.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,277,000 after purchasing an additional 113,071 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,385,000 after purchasing an additional 161,705 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,702,000 after acquiring an additional 109,635 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 579,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,327,000 after buying an additional 61,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,776,000 after buying an additional 28,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.
