RED (RED) Trading Down 39.3% Over Last 7 Days

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One RED coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. RED has a total market cap of $936,898.36 and approximately $58,149.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RED has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.81 or 0.00475604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000906 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

