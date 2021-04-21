Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.
RELX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Relx by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 261,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 10,399 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 29,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 624,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after buying an additional 147,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 48.74%.
About Relx
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.
