Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RPTX. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $31.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $192,975.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $12,485,000. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $713,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

