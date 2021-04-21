Research Analysts Set Expectations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 18th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.28) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.25). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.42.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $364,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $644,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,766.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 41,448 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.