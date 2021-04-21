Reserve Rights Price Tops $0.0876 on Major Exchanges (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $169.88 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0876 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Reserve Rights alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00066909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00020710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00093903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.33 or 0.00636056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights (CRYPTO:RSR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reserve Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reserve Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.