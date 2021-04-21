Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 321 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $21,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.22.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.57. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $265,943.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $7,929,890. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

