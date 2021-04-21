Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $20.78 Million Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.24% of UGI worth $20,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Motco raised its position in shares of UGI by 10,622.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UGI opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.34. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UGI. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

