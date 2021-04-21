Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 27,787 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,787 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $18,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of KRC stock opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $70.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average is $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

KRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

In related news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.