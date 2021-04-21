Revlon (NYSE:REV) Stock Price Down 4%

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) traded down 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.84 and last traded at $10.90. 129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 338,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $552.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.71.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $626.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Revlon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revlon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revlon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Revlon by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Revlon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Revlon Company Profile (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

