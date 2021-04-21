RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,682 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

Shares of HD traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $326.35. The company had a trading volume of 66,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,118. The firm has a market cap of $350.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.85 and a 200-day moving average of $279.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.51 and a 12 month high of $328.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

