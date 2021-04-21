RFG Advisory LLC Buys 42 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $4.44 on Wednesday, hitting $723.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,169,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.76 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $670.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $640.82. The company has a market capitalization of $694.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,446.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,403 shares of company stock valued at $62,638,774. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

