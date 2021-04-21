RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $16,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.67. 42,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,283. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $49.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.95.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

