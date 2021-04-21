RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,381,230.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,261. The stock has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 114.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $184.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.75.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

