RFG Advisory LLC Has $52.50 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358,205 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.54% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $52,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

SPYG traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $59.85. The company had a trading volume of 39,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,450. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $60.68.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

