RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Upgraded by Truist Securities to “Buy”

Truist Securities upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has $19.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RLJ. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.86.

RLJ opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. Equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,991,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,252 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,077,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,387,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,782,000 after purchasing an additional 354,350 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $4,851,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

