Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18, RTT News reports. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Robert Half International updated its Q1 guidance to 1.00-1.10 EPS.

RHI traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.50. The stock had a trading volume of 802,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,523. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.48. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $83.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

