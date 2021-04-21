Robert P. France Sells 2,442 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 150,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822,312. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 230.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average is $37.72.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $1,818,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

