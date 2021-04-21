Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Receives CHF 342.07 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 342.07.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROG shares. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 365 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 290 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

