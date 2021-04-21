Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) PT Raised to C$80.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$62.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$31.13 billion and a PE ratio of 19.93. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$53.00 and a 12 month high of C$67.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

