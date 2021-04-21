Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 375 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 375 price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ROG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a CHF 330 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 320 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 290 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 342.07.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.