Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Root traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 22996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Root in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Root currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

Get Root alerts:

In other Root news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 213,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $2,355,710.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Root during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in Root during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.