Rosenblatt Securities Raises Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $150.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.91.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $159.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.55. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $102.80 and a 52 week high of $161.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,783,000 after purchasing an additional 56,531 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 745,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 642,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

