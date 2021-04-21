Roth Capital Downgrades Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) to Neutral

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s current price.

WIFI has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities cut Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair cut Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

NASDAQ WIFI opened at $13.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $622.47 million, a PE ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 1.08. Boingo Wireless has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.55.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at $460,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIFI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Boingo Wireless during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Boingo Wireless during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

