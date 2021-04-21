Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $2,368,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 371.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 108,308 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $4,430,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

