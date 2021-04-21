Rotten Price Hits $0.0178 on Exchanges (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last seven days, Rotten has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $8,084.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rotten coin can now be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rotten Coin Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 70,405,484 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

