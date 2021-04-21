Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €27.00 Price Target

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.76) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.73 ($27.92).

Get AXA alerts:

EPA CS opened at €23.17 ($27.26) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is €19.53. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.