Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) to Sector Perform

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS LCSHF remained flat at $$9.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33. Lancashire has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit