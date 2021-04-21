Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.62. Approximately 1,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 169,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

RYI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $521.82 million, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.21 million. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryerson news, insider Kevin D. Richardson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $124,125.00. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $502,877.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,256.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,359 shares of company stock valued at $662,336. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Ryerson by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ryerson by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

