S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SCPPF opened at $7.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

