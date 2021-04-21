Sabal Trust CO Has $244,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sabal Trust CO reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in The Southern were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.36.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.39. The stock has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.35.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $806,650. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

