Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys 4,905 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.3% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,454,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in PayPal by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,838 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $263.65. The stock had a trading volume of 94,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,217,737. The stock has a market cap of $309.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.78, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.32. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $107.41 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total value of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,106,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

