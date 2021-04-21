Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys New Position in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

Shares of NYSE:PMVC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. 3,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,289. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

