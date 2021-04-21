Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases 18,177 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 310.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 480,469 shares of company stock valued at $35,954,512. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $77.26. The company had a trading volume of 87,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,885,488. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average of $69.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

